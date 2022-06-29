'Asansol-Raniganj belt to get investment worth Rs 22K cr'

asansol/kolkata: The Asansol-Raniganj belt will witness huge investment worth around Rs 22,000 crore and job opportunities for thousands of youths in near future, said Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday.



She was addressing a rally of the workers in Asansol on Tuesday afternoon.

She said the state government had signed an MoU for the exploration and mining of Shale Gas with the Great Eastern Energy Corporation Limited (LSE: GEEC). The agreement will enable GEEC to mine for Shale Gas in Ranigunj. It is expected to bring an investment of about Rs 15,000 crore. This investment is in addition to a further investment envisaged in the GEEC continuing CBM programme of Rs 1,500 crore.

Bengal has a humongous potential in Shale Gas resources. The agreement will also create further ancillary industries and will generate thousands of new employment opportunities for the local youths. It will boost Industrial activities by providing clear and cheaper energy. The ESSAR group for shale gas exploration in the Durgapur region is expected to invest around Rs 7000 crore. Around 6.63 TCF shale gas is expected to be excavated from GEECL's Raniganj block.

Banerjee said the Andal airport will be upgraded into an international airport.

"Once it is through there will be hotels and other infrastructure development which will provide job opportunities," she said.

Banerjee said the industrial park in Durgapur, the industrial estate at Ranigunj and the industrial park at Panagarh which has already brought investment worth Rs 3000 crore will give further job opportunities to the youths. "The state government is committed to ensuring industrial development in West Bengal. Agriculture and industry will go hand in hand making the state an ideal investment destination," she remarked.

She said the Amritsar to Dankuni freight corridor which she had cleared as the Railway minister will bring investment opportunities to the state too. The Jungle Sundari scheme is likely to bring investment worth Rs 72,000 crore.

Banerjee said the state government has looked after people from every walk of life. The Swasthya Sathi scheme has helped people to get medical treatment, the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme has shown respect to the women who are the main working force behind every household. The widow pension scheme and the old-age pension scheme for the tribal people have helped the beneficiaries lead a decent life with dignity, she remarked.

She said the state government is procuring rice from the farmers at anything between Rs 27 to Rs 30 per kg and after process, it goes upto Rs 32 per kg. "This rice is much better than the one available in FCI and given to the people free-of-cost," she maintained.

"The Self Help Groups run by women are producing school uniforms. All-round development in the state has taken place and more will be done in future," she said.