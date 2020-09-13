Asansol municipality fake post: BJP Yuva Morcha's state secy arrested

Kolkata: Police arrested BJP's Yuva Morcha's state secretary on charges of sharing 'fake' information by posting a morphed photograph of Asansol Municipal Corporation with an alleged desperate attempt to defame the civic body raising allegations of ignoring the Bengali language.



The West Bengal Police, on its Twitter handle, stated on Friday late night that "The person who posted an edited picture of the building of Asansol Municipal Corporation has been arrested. Others who forwarded it with mischievous comments are also being arrested. Please do not post or forward fake or misleading posts."

The police arrested the party's Yuva Morcha state secretary Bappa Chattopadhyay on Friday night as he has shared the post on Twitter. The state police have marked his post as a 'misleading' one and also stated that the photograph of the civic body that was uploaded on social media was an 'edited' one. The real photograph containing names of the civic body in all four languages — Bengali, English, Urdu and Hindi — in front of its main office building has also been uploaded by the police. Protesting against Bappa's arrest, a large number of people led by BJP MP Soumitra Khan staged a sit-in-demonstration outside the civic body "violating the existing norms". Police went to the spot and arrested Khan along with other party workers.

The incident led to tension in the area when the administration is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the maintenance of physical distancing.

Urging people not to forward the 'misleading' post on social media, Mayor Jitendra Tiwari stated that this had been an attempt to defame the civic body. Such moves are unexpected.