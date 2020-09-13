Asansol Mayor tests Covid +ve; recovery rate at 86.26%

Kolkata: More than 1,72,085 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the disease so far out of a total tally of 1,99,493 infected patients. Bengal has carried out 47,131 Covid tests in the past 24 hours — the highest so far. The total number of sample tests carried out by the state has reached 24,22,740.



Asansol Mayor Jitendra Tiwary tested positive for Covid on Saturday.

The recovery rate has touched 86.26 per cent on Saturday which is the highest so far. About 3,042 patients have been released from various hospitals in a single day. The percentage of positive cases out of the samples tested, however, went down to 8.23 per cent.

Around 3,161 new Covid cases have been found in the past 24 hours with the state witnessing 59 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 3,887. Kolkata has registered 547 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours with as many as 12 people dying in a single day. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata reached 46,047. North 24-Parganas saw 556 new cases on Saturday while the total number of cases reached 41,067.

Howrah has so far seen a total of 15,045 Covid cases out of which 173 have been affected in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 222 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up 13,528 till Saturday.

Darjeeling registered 96 new Covid cases on Saturday with the total number of infected patients reaching 6,113.