Asansol Heritage Research Group looks to preserve age-old building

Kolkata: Asansol Heritage Research Group will approach the state government and Charles Correa Foundation to preserve the only heritage structure designed by the internationally famous architect in Bengal.



Steps have been taken to preserve all documents related to the design and construction of the building, Sen Raleigh Polytechnic that was later rechristened

as Asansol Polytechnic, at the heritage archive of Kazi Nazrul University.

The Charles Correa foundation at Panaji in Goa that was set up after his death in 2015 has mentioned the structure in Asansol in the list of buildings which had been designed by him. But the foundation could not say anything about the present condition of the structure.

Sudhir Sen, the founder of Sen Raleigh in Asansol had approached Correa to design the polytechnic at Kanyapur in 1962. Correa was then busy in designing the Kasturba Gandhi Memorial in Pune.However, he accepted the proposal and had sketched the design.

The uniqueness of the structure is that to ensure free passage of air and light in the classrooms, he had designed a huge open space on the top of the structure and there is minimum use of bricks. The free air passage in the classroom has made this structure the only of its kind in the country.

Sen laid the foundation of the building to impart technical education to the students in 1962. The school was renamed after Sudhir Sen Polytechnic in 1965. The school was popularly known as Sen Raleigh Polytechnic.

The school initially offered three-year diploma courses in Mechanical and Electrical Engineering. The state government took over the polytechnic in 1979 and renamed it as Asansol Polytechnic.

As the building does not have a heritage tag, other structures have come up in the neighbourhood blocking the free passage of air. It may be mentioned that Correa had also designed a house for Sanjay Sen in Kolkata. However, the structure has been pulled down to make room for a new building.

Sudhir Sen had set up Sen Raleigh company in 1949. The Kanyapur factory came up in 1951-52. It was the first joint venture cycle manufacturing company in the country called Sen Raleigh Industries of India Limited.

The company used to produce 2 lakh cycles per year. The famous cycles manufactured by the company included Raleigh, Robin Hood and Humber. The Centre took over the administration of the company in 1975 and the company was renamed as Cycle Corporation of India.