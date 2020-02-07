Asansol-Durgapur Police launches app to bolster women's safety

Kolkata: Asansol-Durgapur Police has launched a smartphone app and a dedicated women's helpline on Thursday.



According to Commissioner of Police (CP), Asansol-Durgapur Police, Sukesh Jain, though the app has been launched keeping women's safety in mind, any person can use it for seeking help from the police.

He informed that after installing the app in a smartphone, the user needs to register him/herself. Following registration, the user can set three of his friend of family members' mobile numbers, who will receive SMS in case of distress.

The app also has a red panic button. In case of distress, the user needs to tap the button three times to activate the alarm. As soon as the panic button gets active, the colour of the button will turn green.

Following activation, an SMS mentioning the name, mobile number and real time location will be generated, which will be sent to the police control room, women's help desk (9609900100), Closed User Group (CUG) mobile number of Officer in-Charge (OC) of nearest police station and concerned zonal Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), along with the victim's family members.

"As we will get the location and mobile number of the victim, someone from the police will call the person. Also, the mobile patrolling van of the local police station will be instructed to go to the spot as soon as possible. The app has been named as Abhaya. But to use the app, internet connectivity is mandatory," said Jain.

The victim will also receive a message stating: "your distress message has been delivered to Asansol-Durgapur Police. You will receive a call from women's helpline shortly."

In case the person wants to contact police, the CUG number of the OC of a local police station will be there in the message.

This apart, a dedicated e-mail id for women has also been opened, where any woman can send their complaints or grievances. Their identities will be kept secret.