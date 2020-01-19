Asansol civic body to provide library facilities for students in every ward

Kolkata: The Asansol Municipal Corporation (AMC) has decided to come up with library facilities in every ward under the civic body, to assist students in preparation for competitive examinations.



"The cost of books for competitive examinations is very high. The private coaching centres that guide students for the examinations charge exorbitantly and everybody cannot afford to attend these classes. Our competitive libraries will have rooms with computer, books and other necessary infrastructure so that students willing to appear for competitive examinations can prepare themselves for these examinations," said Mayor of Asansol Jiten Tewari.

The AMC has plans to rope in teachers for guiding students for competitive examinations in the libraries.

A senior official of AMC pointed out that a good number of students particularly from the minority community cannot pursue higher studies because their family find it difficult to bear their educational expenses.

"Our aim is to make available school, college, university texts and reference books available in the libraries so that students can access them easily. We will ensure that a meritorious student willing to pursue higher studies is not compelled to opt midway in school due to financial constraints," the official added.

Asansol is the second largest and most populated city of Bengal and the 49th largest urban agglomeration in India. Asansol is also the district headquarters of the West Burdwan district.

People of all community, caste and creed inhabit the AMC area that has 106 wards. However, there are only a handful of libraries in Asansol.

"We will also have facilities of a separate study room for men and women in the libraries wherever there will be space availability," the official added.