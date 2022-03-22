Asansol bypoll: Shatrughan Sinha thanks Mamata, kicks off campaign

KOLKATA: Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha filed his nomination from Asansol Lok Sabha seat for the forthcoming by-election.

Sinha accompanied by Malay Ghatak, state Law minister and Tapas Banerjee MLA, went to the office and filed nomination. This is for the first time when a film star from Mumbai is taking part in a Parliament by-election in Bengal.

Confident about his victory Sinha expressed his gratitude to Mamata Banerjee for nominating him as a candidate in the by election. He held a meeting with local Trinamool leaders and kicked off his campaign.

Sinha arrived in Asansol on Sunday. He was received by Malay Ghatak and other Trinamool leaders at Andal airport. He is staying in a hotel. His daughter Sonakshi is likely to come to campaign. BJP is yet to start its campaign. A statement by the BJP candidate for the by-election Agnimitra Paul that the organisation of the party was very weak had put the party in back foot.