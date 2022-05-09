Asani to intensify into severe cyclonic storm: Weather office

Kolkata: Cyclonic Asani is expected to further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours as it moves north-westwards, said the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore on Sunday.



After reaching west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra-Odisha coasts on Tuesday, it is likely to recurve and move towards northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coasts.

The severe cyclone is likely to lose some steam thereafter and turn into a cyclonic storm on Wednesday and further dissipate into a deep depression by Thursday.

"As a result, there will be moderate rainfall over Gangetic West Bengal from Tuesday to Friday with a prediction of heavy downpour in coastal districts of East Midnapore, South 24-Parganas, North 24-Parganas," a weather official said.

Administrations in these districts are making adequate arrangements of food and other rescue materials in cyclone shelters, schools and other buildings. Awareness campaigns are being carried in all the coastal regions.

Cyclone Asani situated over Southeast Bay of Bengal moved north-westwards and lay centred—at 11.30 am—over the same region about 530 km west-northwest of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands), 440 km west of Port Blair (Andaman Islands) and around 900 km southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), as per the available weather reports on Sunday afternoon. The MeT office has issued a warning for fishermen venturing into the Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea. The met department in its warning said: "Fishermen are advised not to venture into East-central and South-east Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea on May 8.

Meanwhile, fishermen were also advised not to venture into central parts of Bay of Bengal on May 9 and 10 and over Northwest Bay of Bengal from May 10-12.

According to a weather official, the deep depression has intensified into a cyclonic storm. It's moving at 16 kmph in a northwest direction. It is at 970 km in the southeast direction from Visakhapatnam and 1,020 km in the southeast direction from Puri.

"We are expecting it'll move in the northwest direction till May 10 evening. Possibly, it'll further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours," the official said.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has put on alert all its employees and disaster management teams in view of the formation of the cyclonic storm. The leaves of all employees concerned have been cancelled to deal with if there is any emergency situation.

The state Agriculture department issued an advisory to the farmers to cut ripe paddy, thresh them and store in godowns. They have been asked to take protective measures for vegetables and oil seeds particularly to drain out accumulated water in quick time. They have also been advised to remain updated about weather forecasts and accordingly take measures for protection of crops.