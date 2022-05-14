Asani effect: Monsoon to arrive at least a week early this yr; North Bengal braces for heavy rain

kolkata: The Cyclone Asani had no major impact in Bengal except a few spells of rains in the coastal regions but it will pave the way for Monsoon to arrive at least a week earlier this season, feel the weather experts. Due to Asani a favourable atmosphere has been triggered.



Thundershowers accompanied by lightning struck several districts in South Bengal including Kolkata on late Friday evening. The city dwellers also witnessed a strong breeze along with rains.

Weather experts have pointed out that a south-west monsoon may reach Andaman sea on May 15. Normally, the south-west monsoon enters Andaman-Nicobar islands on May 22. Weather experts presume that Bengal will also receive monsoon rain earlier.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that various north Bengal districts will continue to receive heavy rainfall till Monday. "Some of the North Bengal districts may witness scattered heavy rainfall accompanied by a wind measuring around 50 kmph. There may be thunderstorms and lightning as well in various pockets of north Bengal.

Contrary to the rainy weather in the north, south Bengal districts will experience comparatively hot and humid weather from Saturday. The city's sky partially remained cloudy on Friday.

The lowest temperature in the city was registered at 28.5 degree Celsius on Friday morning while the highest temperature remained at around 33 degree Celsius. The highest humidity level touched 91 per cent on Friday. A high pressure zone has been created due to which fishermen have been alerted not to venture into the sea till Sunday.

Incidentally, it may be mentioned here that some of the north Bengal districts receive thundershowers on Friday. As many as 9 people sustained injuries after they were struck by lightning in separate incidents in different parts

of Malda.

According to statistics, monsoon arrived late over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in 2005, 2011, 2012. But it also arrived before time in this region in 2007, 2008 and 2010. The normal onset date for the monsoon over Kerala is June 1.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that northeast regions are likely to receive widespread light to moderate rainfall during the next four days.

Assam and Meghalaya are likely to experience heavy to very heavy falls till May 16. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted in Arunachal Pradesh till May 16. Fairly widespread light rainfall has been predicted over Kerala and Lakshadweep during the next four days.