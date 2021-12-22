As mercury dips, dengue cases on decline in city

Kolkata: Dengue cases in the city and its outskirts dropped significantly in the past one week after the mercury started sliding down.



This has given a sigh of relief to the civic bodies. Around 10 dengue cases have been reported in the city in the past seven days.

As many as 1,650 dengue cases have been reported in the city this season.

According to the experts, as the mercury dropped below normal the dengue cases also went down.

Dengue mosquitoes fail to thrive and breed when the temperature goes below 17 degree Celsius.

According to the health department officials, dengue cases went up in the latter half of November and early December due to untimely rains caused due to back to back low pressures.

It was learnt from the sources that around 3 new dengue cases were detected in Bidhannagar in the past one week.

Around 491 dengue cases were reported from Bidhannagar this year.

State Health department had issued two pronged directives to all the district health officials to strengthen surveillance against dengue and malaria especially after a heavy rain lashed several parts of south Bengal due to low pressure.

It had also asked various civic bodies to strengthen anti dengue campaigns and to check if there is any accumulated water in the areas.

Apart from Kolkata and North 24-Parganas, dengue cases were reported in South 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly.

State has received more rainfall this year compared to other years. Many dengue cases have been reported in Kolkata, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly. Various civic bodies and the district health officials have been asked to undertake door- to-door campaigns as the state received rainfall in December.