As many as 879 Covid patients discharged in the past 24 hours

Kolkata: The number of fresh Covid infected patients in the past 24 hours stood at 751 out of the total 33,024 same tests taking the percentage of positive cases down to 7.50 on Tuesday.



Bengal has consistently been witnessing a dip in the Covid infection for the past few weeks.

The number of total patients released from the hospitals so far reached 5,44,705 on Tuesday out of which around 879 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate has gone up to 96.91 percent. Bengal has so far registered 5,62,072 infected patients. Around 74,97,837 samples have been tested in Bengal till date. Around 9,975 Covid patients have so far died in the state out of which 18 in the past 24 hours.

Kolkata has lost 3,026 people to Covid so far and North 24-Parganas 2,409. Four people died in North 24-Parganas and ten in Kolkata in the past 24 hours. Kolkata has registered 230 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,25,922. The number of infected patients in North 24-Parganas so far reached 1,19,396 out of which 220 were found positive in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 39 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 36,568. Hooghly has witnessed 29 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 29,020. Howrah has so far registered a total 35,107 Covid cases so far out of which 32 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Darjeeling registered 9 new cases and the total tally has gone up to 18,062. Nadia has witnessed 40 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 22,187.

West Midnapore and East Midnapore have so far registered total infected cases of 20,063 and 20,395 respectively till Tuesday.

As many as 102 dedicated Covid hospitals are still operational in the state so far with 12,840 earmarked beds. Around 2,369 CCU/HDU beds have been dedicated for Covid. Around 1,279 ventilators have been installed in various hospitals for Covid treatment. The percentage occupancy in Covid beds stood at 8.72 on Tuesday.

Around 93,000 doses have been allotted for Kolkata. Senior officials of private hospitals in the city and suburbs have been asked to attend a meeting at Swasthya Bhawan on Wednesday. The administrative officials from the districts will take part in a video conference of the Health department.