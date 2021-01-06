As many as 8,011 Covid cases reported in South Dinajpur so far

Balurghat: A total of 8,011 positive cases were reported in South Dinajpur district till Monday evening, said the Chief Medical Officer of Health.



In Balurghat, Hili, Tapan, Kumarganj, Banshihari, Gangarampur, Kushmandi and Harirampur blocks, there were 945, 435, 865, 910, 469, 578, 830 and 579 cases reported respectively.

The number of cases detected in the civic areas of Balurghat, Buniadpur and Gangarampur were 1534, 222 and 311 respectively. Around 85 cases were identified from other districts including Kolkata. In addition to this, a total of 248 cases were also detected from outside the state and at private facilities. A total of 7,922 Corona positive patients, who were admitted in various designated facilities across the district, were cured of the disease and discharged till Monday.

The active cases stand at 17 in the district. Around 57 repeat positive cases were also reported. There is no critical patient undergoing treatment at Balurghat Covid Hospital.