As many as 622 patients released in past 24 hours

Kolkata: Bengal has registered the highest number of COVID cases in a single day on Sunday as the figure touched 1,560. The total number of infected persons across the state has gone up to 30,013 till Sunday.



The total number of cured patients in the state has reached 18,581. Around 622 patients have been released from various hospitals in the state in the past 24 hours. The discharge rate of the state stands at 61.90 per cent. The state has so far carried out a total 6,17,079 COVID sample tests.

Around 11,709 sample tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 4.86 per cent on Sunday.

Around 26 persons have died in the past 24 hours and the total death toll across the state has reached 932 in the state on Sunday. Kolkata has seen 454 new COVID cases in the past 24 hours which is the highest single day spike so far. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 9,608. Around 357 new cases have been found in North 24-parganas in the past 24 hours which is the highest single day spike in the district so far. The total number of affected persons in

North 24-parganas has reached 5,629.

Howrah has seen a total 3,952 cases so far out of which 127 patients have been reported on Sunday. Around 161 new patients tested positive from South 24-Parganas and 54 new cases in Hooghly.

The total number of affected patients in Hooghly has gone up to 1,528 while in

South 24-Parganas the figure has gone up to 2,228. Darjeeling has seen 36 fresh cases on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the state health department again issued an advisory on Sunday to all the COVID hospitals and the chief medical officer of health in the districts on case management for COVID-19 patients saying that oxygen prescription should be clear. Oxygen therapy

as well as ventilation details

should be recorded. Steroid therapy should be given as per guideline.

There should be adequate health care staff and nursing staff to care for the patients. Diagnostic and treatment protocols should be displayed at the ICU. The advisory further says that high flow nasal cannula/non invasive ventilation trail should be tried before invasive ventilation under close monitoring. Awake prone ventilation should be practiced.