As many as 5,40,952 patients recover from Covid till date

Kolkata: With 926 fresh Covid cases detected in Bengal in the past 24 hours, the infection curve slightly goes up compared to the dip witnessed on some other days earlier this week. Around 36,135 samples were tested across the state in the past 24 hours.



The new infection on Thursday stood at 921. In the beginning of the week, the fresh infection in a single day dropped below 600 a couple of days ago. The percentage of positive cases stood at 7.58 on Friday. Around 1,136 Covid patients were released from various health establishments in the past 24 hours after they recovered taking the total releases to 5,40,952 patients have so far been released in the state till date. The total number of infected patients so far in the state has gone up to 5,59,099. Bengal has so far conducted 73,72,156 sample tests. The recovery rate in the state has reached 96.75 percent on Friday.

Around 21 Covid infected patients died in the state in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 9,902 so far. Dr Biswajit Bandyopadhyay, a senior doctor of paediatric cardiology died of Covid. The doctors fraternity mourned the untimely death of Dr Bandyopadhyay who was one of the founders of the Science of Pediatric Cardiology in Kolkata. Kolkata has registered 3,005 deaths so far and North 24-Parganas 2,387. Four people died in North 24-Parganas and nine in Kolkata in the past 24 hours.

It may be mentioned here that mock drills were also conducted across the state on Friday. It was performed at the health center under ward 31 in Kankurgachi area under the supervision of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. Around 25 staff members of the KMC received dummy Covid vaccine.

Kolkata has seen 238 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,25,104. The number of total infected patients in North 24-Parganas so far reached 1,18,564 out of which 254 were found positive in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 53 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 36,403. Hooghly has witnessed 40 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 28,862.