As many as 524 patients released from hospitals in last 24 hours

Kolkata: Bengal on Monday has seen 861 new Covid cases and the total number of affected patients in the state has reached 22,987. Out of the total affected figure, around 15,235 patients have been released from various hospitals so far till Monday. As many as 524 people were released from the hospitals after being cured in the past 24 hours.



Bengal has seen a little surge in the number of COVID-19 patients in the past couple of days but the discharge rate of the state has been satisfactory so far as the figure stood at 66.27 per cent on Monday. The state has carried out 10,919 sample tests in the past 24 hours.

The government has so far conducted a total 5,52,007 samples so far. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 4.16 per cent on Monday. According to sources, three senior officials of Swasthya Bhavan have been affected with the virus.

Meanwhile, the state health department has once again issued an advisory to all the COVID hospitals and the chief medical officer of health in the districts on case management for COVID-19 patients.

The advisory once again touched upon important issues relating to the protocol management. Both the private and government owned COVID hospitals have been asked to properly conduct assessment and triage when the patient is admitted to the emergency department. The advisory also says that the top sheet should be maintained and daily clinical progression should be recorded. Steroids and anticoagulants should be given as per protocol.

ECG is compulsory for all patients and ABG for seriously ill patients during admission. High flow nasal oxygen therapy must be applied on the patient before being put under a ventilator. Ventilation strategy and guidelines should be posted in the workstation so that it can be followed by all. Death certificates should be written according to the standard guideline of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Antibiotics should be used judiciously and proper guidelines should be followed while administering antibiotics.

The total death toll across the state has gone up to 779 in the state so far till Sunday out of which 22 persons have died of the disease in the past 24 hours. The state has seen the highest number of deaths in a single day so far on Monday. Kolkata has recorded 281 new COVID cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has reached 7,389. Around 181 new cases have been found in North 24-parganas in the past 24 hours and the total number of affected persons has reached 3,941. Howrah has seen a total 3,218 cases so far out of which 97 patients have been reported on Monday.

In another development the Jadavpur University (JU) has decided to shut its campus for the next six days after an employee from the research section tested positive for the virus.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation will conduct disinfection drive, a notice issued by JU Regsitrar Sneha Manju Basu said.