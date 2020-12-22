As many as 5,12,039 Covid patients recover till date

Kolkata: Covid positive rate in the state has marginally dropped at 7.99 percent out of the total sample tested in the past 24 hours. Bengal on Monday registered the lowest new Covid cases in the past few months as the number dropped below 1,515 in a single day. The total tally of infected patients reached 5,38,343 so far in the state.



Around 5,12,039 patients have already been released from the hospitals. As many as 2,342 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the past 24 hours.

The recovery rate has also gone up to 95.11 per cent on Monday. Bengal has carried out 29,422 Covid sample tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests so far to 67,35,742.

Around 41 Covid infected patients died in the state in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 9,401 so far.

New cases in Kolkata dropped to 294 on Monday from Sunday's figure of 468. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 1,20,115. The number of total infected in North 24-Parganas reached 1,13,430 out of which 291 were found positive in the past 24 hours.

The fresh infections in North 24-Parganas also dropped. North 24-Parganas and Kolkata each have seen 9 deaths in the past 24 hours.

South 24-Parganas has registered 58 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 35,339.

Hooghly has witnessed 95 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 27,794. Howrah has so far seen a total 33,890 Covid cases so far out of which 44 have been affected in the past 24 hours.

Darjeeling has registered 80 new cases and the total tally has gone up to 17,313.

Nadia has witnessed 77 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 20,942.

The health department has already addressed 14,98,491 general queries through its dedicated Covid helpline number. The health department has given telemedicine consultations to 5,40,634 people till December 20.

As many as 2,35,306 people have received tele-psychological counselling till date. As many as 102 dedicated Covid hospitals have been made operational in the state so far.

The health department has so far installed 13,588 earmarked Covid beds in the state and 2,523 CCU/HDU beds.