As many as 4,90,165 Covid patients discharged till date

Kolkata: The number of Covid infected cases in a single day dropped further at 2,580 from Saturday's figure of 2,913 with the new releases touching almost 3,000 mark.



As many as 2,994 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals in the state in the past 24 hours after they recovered. Around 4,90,165 patients have been released from hospitals across Bengal till date while the total number of infected patients so far reached 5,21,795. The number of releases in Covid patients has been consistently higher than the infections in the past few weeks. The recovery rate reached 93.94 percent on Sunday.

The state has so far carried out 41,218 Covid sample tests in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 64,23,496 so far across Bengal. The percentage of positive cases out of samples tested stands at 8.12 on Sunday. Kolkata has witnessed 668 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours whereas North 24-Parganas has registered 652 Covid cases. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 1,16,242.

The number of total infected in North 24-Parganas reached 1,09,722. North 24-Parganas has seen 12 deaths in the past 24 hours and Kolkata 11. Around 47 Covid patients died in the past 24 hours in Bengal. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 9,057.

Howrah has so far seen a total 33,115 Covid cases so far out of which 125 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Hooghly has witnessed 112 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 26,906. South 24-Parganas has registered 131 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 34,262.

Darjeeling has registered 76 new cases and the total tally has gone up to 16,770. Nadia has witnessed 148 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 20,130.

State health department has already addressed 14,83,351 general queries through its dedicated Covid helpline number and telemedicine consultations given to 5,25,424 people till December 12. As many as 2,21,093 people have received tele-psychological counselling till date. State government has so far set up 102 dedicated Covid hospitals and 200 'Safe Homes'. There are currently 11,507 beds in 'Safe Homes'.

The health department has so far introduced 13,588 earmarked Covid beds and 2,523 CCU/HDU beds. The percentage occupancy in Covid beds remained at 21.60 per cent on Sunday. As many as 1,279 ventilators have been kept for the treatment of Covid patients across the state.