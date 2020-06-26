As many as 488 Covid-cured patients released from hosps in last 24 hrs

Kolkata: Around 488 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours whereas 475 new patients have been detected on Thursday. Kolkata has registered a high infection rate on Thursday as 163 new cases have been reported from the city in the past 24 hours.



The total number of patients being released from the hospitals so far stands at 10,190 till Thursday while the total positive cases in the state reached 15,648. The rate of recovery has gone up in the state as 10,190 out of 15,648 patients have already been cured.

The discharge rate in the state stands at 65.12 per cent on Thursday. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 3.56 per cent. State government has so far carried out 4,39,258 sample tests so far out of which 9,492 tests have been conducted across the state in the past 24 hours.

The total death toll has gone up to 606 in the state so far out of which 15 persons have died of the disease in the past 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in Kolkata has reached 5,133 on Thursday. North 24-parganas has registered 2,329 positive cases so far out of which 117 new patients have been found in the past 24 hours. Both Kolkata and North 24-Parganas have seen a rise in the infection rate on Thursday. Howrah has seen a total 2,265 cases so far out of which 42 patients have been reported on Thursday.

There are 7,865people are in government quarantine centers in the state. As many as 93,180 people have been released from the government quarantine centers so far till Thursday. Around 98,751 people are currently in home quarantine. The total number of people released from home quarantine is 2,03,937. There are currently 78 COVID dedicated hospitals in the state so far. There are a total 10,425 beds earmarked for COVID treatment across the state. The percentage occupancy in COVID beds stands at 21.03 per cent. There are 948 ICU beds in COVID hospitals.