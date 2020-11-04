As many as 4,058 patients released in past 24 hours

Kolkata: Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay on Tuesday said that the weekly death rate due to Covid and overall weekly positivity rate in the state have gone down which immensely boosts the confidence of the government.



The Covid infection curve is on the decline on a weekly basis compared to the earlier figures. The state government has taken various steps to combat the virus. He also reminded that some people stepped out of their houses during pujas but the police had already taken up elaborate arrangements in this regard, Bandopadhyay maintained.

The recovery rate of Covid patients in Bengal has reached 88.73 per cent on Tuesday thereby overtaking the figure of 88.59 which was registered on Monday. On last Sunday the recovery rate stood at 88.44 per cent. Around 4,058 patients have been released in the past 24 hours while on Monday the number remained at 4,085. This is for the four consecutive days when the number of releases in a single day crossed 4,000 marks.

As many as 3,42,133 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the disease so far out of the total infected patients of around 3,85,589 till Tuesday. The state has so far carried out 46,88,295 Covid tests so far out of which 44,176 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 8.22 per cent. The number of new infections in a single day stood at 3,981 on Tuesday.

Bengal has registered 56 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 7,013. Kolkata has witnessed 877 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 12 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 83,941.

North 24-parganas saw 862 new infected patients in the past 24 hours while the total number of cases in the district so far reached 78,847. North 24-Parganas has seen 14 deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah has so far seen a total 26,030 Covid cases so far out of which 235 have been affected in the past 24 hours.

South 24-Parganas has registered 265 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 25,438. Hooghly has witnessed 172 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 18,813. Nadia has witnessed 177 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 12,786.