As many as 4,053 patients released in past 24 hours

Kolkata: Bengal on Monday has witnessed the highest number of releases in Covid infected patients from the hospitals after their recovery. This is for the three consecutive days when the number of releases in a single day crossed 4,000 marks.



The number of Covid infected patients being released from hospitals in a single day in Bengal is gradually going up which gives a boost to the health administration. As many as 4,085 patients have been released in the state in the past 24 hours. The figure stood at 4,053 on Sunday and 4,049 on Saturday.

As many as 3,38,075 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the disease so far out of the total infected patients of around 3,81,608 till Monday. The recovery rate of Covid patients in Bengal has reached 88.59 per cent. The recovery rate on Sunday stood at 88.44 per cent.

Bengal has so far carried out 46,44,119 Covid tests so far out of which 43,237 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 8.22 per cent. The number of new infections in a single day stood at 3,957 on Monday.

Bengal has registered 57 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 6,957. Kolkata has witnessed 882 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 13 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 86,064.

North 24-parganas registered 876 new infected patients in the past 24 hours while the total number of cases in the district so far reached 77,985. North 24-Parganas has seen 13 deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah has so far seen a total 25,795 Covid cases so far out of which 202 have been affected in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 238 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 25,173. Hooghly has witnessed 186 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 18,641. Nadia has witnessed 172 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 12,609.