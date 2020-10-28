As many as 3,917 Covid patients released in a day, highest so far

Kolkata: As many as 3,14,003 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the disease so far out of the total infected patients of around 3,57,779 till Tuesday. The recovery rate of Covid patients in Bengal has reached 87.76 per cent, better than what remained at the beginning of puja. As many as 3,917 patients have been released from various hospitals on Tuesday after they recovered, highest so far.



The number of infections in a single day stood at 3,957 on Tuesday. Bengal has so far carried out 43,82,678 Covid tests so far out of which 42,108 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 8.16 per cent.

Bengal has seen 58 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The number has decreased in the past few days. The death toll in a single day touched 64 on the day of Sasthi. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 6,604. Kolkata has witnessed 884 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 14 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 77,692.

North 24-parganas registered 875 new infected patients in the past 24 hours while the total number of cases in the district so far reached 72,706. North 24-Parganas has seen 11 deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah has so far seen a total 24,344 Covid cases so far out of which 151 have been affected in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 249 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 23,608. Hooghly has witnessed 174 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 17,518. Nadia has witnessed 171 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 11,526.

The state government has so far set up 200 'Safe Homes'. Around 1,029 patients are currently undergoing treatment at various 'Safe Homes'.

There are 11,507 beds in Safe Homes. The total number of ICU/HDU beds in Covid hospitals is 1,809 and 1090 ventilators in Covid hospitals. There are 582 government quarantine centers in the

state. The total number of people in government quarantine centers stands at 2,352 till Tuesday.