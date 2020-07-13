As many as 3,500 candidates qualify for State Eligibility Test

Kolkata: As many as 3,500 candidates have qualified this year for the State Eligibility Test (SET) organised by West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC).



The results was declared on Saturday. 48,600 candidates appeared for SET this year.

"As per rules of UGC, 6 per cent of the candidates appearing for the examination should be declared qualified.

The figure as per UGC norms would have been 3,000. But this year there has been a tie in cut-off marks of around 500 candidates. So 3,500 candidates feature in the quailifying list instead of 3,000," said Dipak Kar, Chairman of WBCSC.

Interestingly six transgender candidates had sat for this year's examination among whom one has qualified.

The minimum aggregate required for a general candidate to qualify is 40 per cent. The Commission with approval from University Grants Commission has allowed 10 per cent reservation for the economically weaker section among the general category this year.

The SET examination this year was held in 88 centres spread across 22 districts amidst high degree surveillance.

Apart from barcode in question papers to prevent any sort of leakage, there was observer for each centre and district coordinators for every district. "There was UGC appointed observer for each district and the observer hailed from outside the state. There were 24 of them and three were from Kolkata as the centres were more," said a senior West Bengal College Service Commission official.

The SET examination for recruitment of Assistant Professors in different government aided colleges across the state was conducted on January 19.

The final answer key along with cut off percentage will be uploaded in a week so that the candidates can understand and evaluate his/ her performance on his own. The e-certificates with QR code embedded on it to prevent any sort of forgery will be made available for online downloading for the candidates.