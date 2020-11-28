As many as 3,487 Covid patients recover in a day

Kolkata: As many as 3,487 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals after they recovered from the disease taking the recovery rate in Bengal to 93.12 per cent on Saturday.



A total 4,44,587 patients have been cured and discharged from health establishments. The Bengal government has so far conducted 57,89,547 Covid tests till date out of which 45,183 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The number of total infected patients in the state stands at 4,77,446 on Saturday. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested remains at 8.25 per cent.

Bengal has seen 52 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 8,322. Kolkata has witnessed 890 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 14 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 1,05,171. North 24-parganas saw 863 new infected patients in the past 24 hours while the total number of cases in the district so far reached 99,331. North 24-Parganas has seen 9 deaths in the past 24 hours.

South 24-Parganas has registered 236 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 31,484. Howrah has so far seen a total 30,845 Covid cases so far out of which 164 have been affected in the past 24 hours.

Hooghly has witnessed 195 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 24,790. Darjeeling registered 114 new cases on Saturday and the total tally has gone up to 15,177. Nadia has witnessed 238 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 18,007.

After the pandemic broke out, the State government set up 200 'Safe Homes'. It has so far installed 13,538 earmarked Covid beds and 1,809 CCU/HDU beds. As many as 1,090 ventilators have been kept for the treatment of Covid patients across the state.