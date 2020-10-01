As many as 2,954 patients released from hosps in a day

Kolkata: Around 2,954 patients have been released from various hospitals on Wednesday after they recovered. As many as 2,25,759 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the disease so far out of the total infected patients of around 2,57,049 till Wednesday.



The recovery rate of Covid patients has gone up to 87.80 per cent which is the highest so far. Around 3,281 new Covid cases have been found in the past 24 hours. Bengal has carried out 32,27,462 Covid tests out of which 43,765 samples have been tested in the past 24 hours. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 7.96 on Wednesday. Positivity rate is gradually going down which signifies that the infection rate in Bengal is on decline.

Bengal has witnessed 59 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 4,958. Kolkata has witnessed 672 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 11 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 56,412 on Wednesday.

North 24-parganas saw 661 new cases on Wednesday while the total number of cases in North 24-Parganas so far reached 51,499. North 24-Parganas has seen 18 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Howrah has so far seen a total 18,297 Covid cases so far out of which 198 have been affected in the past 24

hours.

Around 7 people died of Covid in Howrah in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 272 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 17,397.