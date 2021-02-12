As many as 286 patients discharged in the past 24 hrs

KOLKATA: Single-day Covid infection has slightly gone up on Thursday as 217 cases were detected across the state in the past 24 hours. Bengal on Wednesday witnessed 179 fresh Covid cases.



Around 286 patients were discharged from different hospitals on Thursday after they had recovered. The total number of Covid infected patients has reached 5,72,032 so far till Thursday. As many 5,57,494 patients have been released from various hospitals. The recovery rate has gone up to 97.46 per cent on Thursday which is the highest so far.

The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested dropped at 6.95. Bengal has so far carried out 82,31,998 Covid samples till Thursday out of which 22,106 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. Five people died of Covid in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 10,225.

Three people died of Covid in Kolkata in the past 24 hours while North 24-Parganas has registered two deaths in the past 24 hours.

Around 3,086 people died of Covid in Kolkata so far whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 2,495 people so far.

Kolkata has seen 65 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,28,376 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,22,336 out of which 76 were found positive in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 8 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up 37,062.

Hooghly has witnessed 16 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 29,532. Howrah has so far registered a total 35,620 Covid cases so far out of which 7 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Darjeeling has reported 5 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally of infected cases to 18,375 so far. East Burdwan and West Burdwan have registered 3 and 5 fresh cases in the past 24 hours.