As many as 276 patients cured in a day, recovery rate stands at 97.43%

Kolkata: Around 146 new Covid cases were detected in Bengal in the past 24 hours taking the total tally of infected patients to 5,71,636 so far. As many 5,56,925 patients have been released from various hospitals till Tuesday out of which 276 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours.



The recovery rate has gone up to 97.43 per cent on Tuesday which is the highest so far. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested dropped at 6.98. Bengal has so far carried out 81,88,284 Covid samples till Tuesday out of which 20,456 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

Six people died of Covid in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 10,215. On Monday only one death was reported in Bengal. Kolkata and North 24-Parganas have registered two deaths each in the past 24 hours. Around 3,083 people died of Covid in Kolkata so far whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 2,491 people so far. Kolkata has seen 48 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,28,261 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,22,199 out of which 29 were found positive in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 4 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up 37,048.

Hooghly has witnessed 9 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 29,505. Howrah has so far registered a total 35,607 Covid cases so far out of which 11 have been affected in the past 24 hours.

Howrah has one death in the past 24 hours. Darjeeling has reported 9 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally of infected cases to 18,365 so far. East Burdwan and West Burdwan have registered 1 and 5 fresh cases in the past 24 hours.

The State Health department has addressed 15,54,490 general queries till date out of which around 802 queries were addressed in the last 24 hours. Around 5,76,153 people have received telemedicine consultations in the state till February 8 out of which 295 people have been given consultation in the past 24 hours.

Around 2,84,518 people have received tele-psychological counselling in the state so far out of which 306 have availed the facilities in the past 24 hours.

There are 200 Safe Homes still operational across the state. The total number of people currently in home quarantine is 53,503.

Around 14,04,196 people have been released from home quarantine so far. Around 65 dedicated Covid hospitals a

re still functional in the state with 8,727 earmarked beds are still dedicated for Covid treatment..