As many as 2,74,757 patients recover from Covid till date

Kolkata: Bengal has so far carried out 39,04,322 Covid tests so far out of which 43,227 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.



The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 8.02 per cent. Around 3,771 new Covid cases have been found in the past 24 hours.

As many as 3,194 patients have been released from various hospitals on Friday after they recovered.

As many as 2,74,757 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the disease so far out of the total infected patients of around 3,13,188 till Friday.

The recovery rate of Covid patients in Bengal stands at 87.73 per cent.

Bengal has witnessed 61 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll

so far in the state has reached 5,931.

The number of cases in the two districts ~ Kolkata and North 24-Parganas is on the rise which has become a major concern for the health officials. Kolkata has witnessed 781 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 13 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 68,247.

North 24-parganas saw 758 new cases on Friday while the total number of cases in North 24-Parganas so far reached 63,150. North 24-Parganas has seen 19 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Howrah has so far seen a total 21,762 Covid cases so far out of which 230 have been affected in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 247 Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 20,863 till Friday.

Hooghly has witnessed 150 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 15,415.

Nadia has witnessed 143 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 9,527.

Darjeeling registered 108 new Covid cases on Friday and the total number of infected patients in the district reached 9,472.

Alipurduar has registered 82 new cases while Coochbehar saw 97, Malda 93, Murshidabad 86 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.