As many as 2,46,767 Covid patients recover till date

Kolkata: As many as 2,46,767 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the disease so far out of the total infected patients of around 2,80,504 till Wednesday.



The recovery rate of Covid patients in Bengal stands at 87.97 per cent which is the highest so far. Bengal has carried out 35,23,161 Covid tests so far out of which 42,651 samples have been tested in the past 24 hours. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 7.96.

Around 3,455 new Covid cases have been found in the past 24 hours. Around 3,024 patients have been released from various hospitals on Wednesday after they recovered. Bengal has witnessed 58 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 5,376. Kolkata has witnessed 758 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 18 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 61,366.

North 24-parganas saw 728 new cases on Wednesday while the total number of cases in North 24-Parganas so far reached 56,364. North 24-Parganas has seen 12 deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah has so far seen a total 19,656 Covid cases so far out of which 230 have been affected in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 219 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 18,859 till Wednesday. Hooghly has witnessed 136 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 13,925.

Nadia has witnessed 111 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 8,204.

Darjeeling registered 91 new Covid cases on Wednesday and the total number of infected patients reached 8,539. Alipurduar has registered 79 new cases while Coochbehar saw 81, Malda 82, Murshidabad 91 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.