As many as 2,37,698 patients recover from COVID-19 so far

Kolkata: As many as 2,37,698 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the disease so far out of the total infected patients of around 2,70,331 till Sunday.



The recovery rate of Covid patients has gone up to 87.93 per cent which is the highest so far.

Around 3,357 new Covid cases have been found in the past 24 hours. Around 2,986 patients have been released from various hospitals on Sunday after they recovered. Bengal has carried out 33,97,988 Covid tests out of which 42,262 samples have been tested in the past 24 hours.

The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 7.96.

Positivity rate is gradually going down which signifies that the infection rate in Bengal is on decline.

Bengal has witnessed 62 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 5,194. Kolkata has witnessed 765 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 17 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 59,197 on Sunday.

North 24-parganas saw 741 new cases on Sunday while the total number of cases in North 24-Parganas so far reached 54,182. North 24-Parganas has seen 19 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Howrah has so far seen a total 19,078 Covid cases so far out of which 189 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Around 6 people died of Covid in Howrah in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 203 Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 18,253 till Sunday.

Hooghly has witnessed 172 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 13,432. Nadia has witnessed 114 new

cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 7,850.

Darjeeling registered 95 new Covid cases on Sunday and the total number

of infected patients reached 8,279.

Alipurduar has registered 39 new cases while Coochbehar saw 98, Malda 91,

Murshidabad 98 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.