As many as 23 doctors, including one nursing staff, test Covid positive

Kolkata: As many as 23 doctors and a nursing staff from Chittaranjan Seva Sadan Hospital have tested positive for Covid in a single day which has become a concern for the hospital authorities.



To ensure that health services are not affected, the hospital authorities have set up three different teams of doctors who will perform their

duties in various shifts. If any doctor gets infected the entire team will be sent to isolation. Special arrangements have been made in the labour room and emergency department where from the infected cases have been mostly reported.

Incidentally, nearly 70 doctors from Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital have been infected with Covid so far. All of them have been undergoing treatment at home in isolation.

Around 35 doctors and health workers from the Dr R Ahmed Dental College and Hospital have tested positive for Covid so far while more than 3 cases have been reported from the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital.

It may be mentioned here that admission rate of Covid infected patients in some of the private hospitals in the city has gone up by a huge margin triggering a cause of concern for the hospital authorities. It can be mentioned here that daily infection in Bengal has gone up manifold in the past couple of days. As many as 6,153 new cases have been reported across the state on Sunday. On Saturday the figure stood at 4,512. Positivity rate in Bengal has gone up to 15.93 percent on Sunday from what stood at 12.02 percent on Saturday. State health department has already issued necessary directives to the hospitals to handle the situation. All the private hospitals have been directed to increase their bed capacity dedicated to Covid.