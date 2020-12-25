As many as 2,054 Covid patients discharged in the past 24 hours

Kolkata: Bengal has seen the recovery of around 2,054 patients in the past 24 hours while the number of fresh cases stands at 1,590 on Thursday. The recovery rate in the state has gone up to 95.45 percent.



Single day Covid infection in Bengal is one the decline for the past few days. As many as 39,913 samples were tested on Thursday. The total number of infected patients has so far reached 5,43,214 out of which around 5,18,516 patients have already been released from the hospitals. The percentage of Covid positive cases out of total sample tests in the past 24 hours stands at 7.92.

Bengal has carried out a total 68,56,878 sample tests so far. Around 32 Covid infected patients died in the state in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 9,505 so far. Fresh cases in Kolkata stands at 396 on Thursday. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 1,21,313. The number of total infected in North 24-Parganas reached 1,14,549 out of which 358 were found positive in the past 24 hours. North 24-Parganas has seen 7 deaths in the past 24 hours whereas in Kolkata the number stood at 9. South 24-Parganas has registered 87 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 35,586.

Hooghly has witnessed 81 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 28,039. Howrah has so far seen a total 34,137 Covid cases so far out of which 74 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Darjeeling has registered 52 new cases and the total tally has gone up to 17,474. Nadia has witnessed 56 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 21,194.

The Bengal government has so far set up 102 dedicated Covid hospitals and as many as 13,588 earmarked Covid beds have been made operational in the state so far. Around 2,523 CCU/HDU beds are currently functional for Covid. The percentage occupancy in Covid beds remained at 14.77 per cent on Thursday. As many as 1,279 ventilators have been dedicated for the treatment of Covid patients across the state. The health department has already addressed 15,03,561 general queries through its dedicated Covid helpline number. As many as 5,45,332 people have been given telemedicine consultations in the state till December 23. As many as 2,40,270 people have received tele-psychological counselling till date.