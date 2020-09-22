As many as 1,98,983 Covid patients recover till date

Kolkata: Bengal has carried out 28,33,831 Covid tests so far out of which 43,313 samples have been tested in the past 24 hours. As many as 1,98,983 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the Covid so far. The recovery rate of Covid patients has gone up to 87.16 per cent on Monday which is the highest so far.



Around 3,165 new Covid cases have been found in the past 24 hours. The total tally of infected patients in the state has reached 2,28,302. Around 3,011 patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours. The state government has managed to secure the percentage of positive cases out of samples tested at as low as 8.06 per cent which is the lowest so far. Positivity rate in many states still continues to rise while in the case of Bengal the curve is gradually going down.

Bengal has seen 62 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 4,421. Kolkata has witnessed 528 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 19 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 50,655.

North 24-parganas saw 515 new cases on Monday while the total number of cases in North 24-Parganas so far reached 45,707. North 24-Parganas has seen 7 deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah has so far seen a total 16,658 Covid cases so far out of which 210 have been affected in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 190 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 15,356 till Monday. Hooghly has witnessed 134 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 11,373.

Darjeeling registered 128 new Covid cases on Monday and the total number of infected patients reached 7,136. Alipurduar has registered 94 new cases while Coochbehar saw 97, Malda 84, Mrshidabad 92, Nadia 111 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.