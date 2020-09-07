As many as 1,54,008 patients recover from Corona till date

Kolkata: About 1,54,008 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the disease so far out of the total infected patients of 1,80,788. Bengal also registered the highest recovery rate of Covid patients on Saturday as the figure reached 85.19 per cent. Around 3,207 patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours.



Bengal has carried out the highest number of Covid tests on Sunday as the number touched 46,505. The total number of sample tests carried out by the state has reached 21,58,690 so far. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested however stands at 8.37 per cent. Around 3,087 new Covid cases have been found in the past 24 hours. Bengal has seen 52 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 3,562.

Kolkata has registered 541 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 8 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 43,084. North 24-parganas saw 590 new cases on Sunday while the total number of cases in North 24-Parganas so far reached 37,711. North 24-Parganas has seen 10 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Howrah has so far seen a total 14,206 Covid cases so far out of which 119 have been affected in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 190 Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 12,407 till Sunday. Around 5 people died in South 24-Parganas in the past 24 hours.

State government has set up 200 'Safe Homes' and 582 government quarantine centers across the state so far. Around 1,622 patients have currently been undergoing treatment at various Safe Homes. The total number of people in government quarantine centers stands at 2,444 till Sunday.