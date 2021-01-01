As many as 1,537 Covid patients discharged in the past 24 hours

Kolkata: Around 1,170 fresh Covid cases have been detected across Bengal on the eve of New Year on Thursday out of 40,254 sample tests. The percentage of positive cases also dropped at 7.76. Single day infection in the state is on the decline.



The total number of samples tested so far in the state reached 71,10,430 till Thursday. As many as 1,537 patients were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours taking the total tally of recovered patients to 5,30,366 so far. The number of total infected patients reached 5,52,063 on Thursday. The recovery rate in the state has slightly gone up to 96.07 percent which is the highest so far.

Around 29 Covid infected patients died in the state in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 9,712 so far. Kolkata has seen 292 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,23,325. The number of total infected patients in North 24-Parganas so far reached 1,16,731 out of which 290 were found positive in the past 24 hours. North 24-Parganas has registered 8 deaths in the past 24 hours whereas in Kolkata the number stood at 5 on Thursday. South 24-Parganas has registered 50 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 36,009. Hooghly has witnessed 40 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 28,490.

Howrah has so far registered a total 34,625 Covid cases so far out of which 62 have been affected in the past 24 hours.

Darjeeling has registered 42 new cases and the total tally has gone up to 17,827. Nadia has witnessed 73 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 21,695. West Midnapore and East Midnapore have so far registered total infected cases of 19,830 and 20,086 respectively.

The health department has so far addressed 15,14,592 general queries through its dedicated Covid helpline number till December 30 out of which around 1,493 queries were addressed in the last 24 hours. Around 5,52,860 people have received telemedicine consultations in the state till December 30 out of which 791 people have been given consultation in the past 24 hours. As many as 2,49,371 people have received tele-psychological counselling till date.

As many as 13,588 earmarked Covid beds have been made functional in various hospitals which include 102 dedicated Covid

hospitals.

Around 2,523 CCU/HDU beds have been dedicated for Covid. The percentage occupancy in Covid beds remained at 11.52 per cent on Thursday.