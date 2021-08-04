As flood situation worsens, Mamata to conduct aerial survey today

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will conduct an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Hooghly and Howrah on Wednesday and hold an administrative meeting at Ghoshpara under Khanakul in Hooghly to assess the situation.



During the meeting, Banerjee may issue certain directives to the local administrations as to how to combat the situation. Banerjee is scheduled to start her journey from the city at around 12 pm. She is expected to make an aerial survey of the affected areas of Udaynarayanpur and Amta in Howrah and Goghat, Khanakul in Hooghly, sources said.

Incidentally, four people, including a teenage girl died in two separate incidents in the state. A girl identified as Rima Rakshit, a resident of Howrah's Udaynarayanpur was swept away on Tuesday afternoon. Family members later rescued the girl and rushed her to the Udaynarayanpur Gramin Hospital where the doctors pronounced her brought dead.

In another incident, three people who were working in a field in Bankura's Patrashayar got electrocuted and all of them died after being taken to Patrashayar block primary health centre.

In Howrah's Udaynarayanpur, around 85 villages are underwater. It was also learnt that water is entering into Raspur area under block I in Amta. Ghatal-Chandrakona state highway is underwater for two days. Panchayats and Rural Development minister Subrata Mukherjee inspected the affected areas of Ghatal in West Midnapore.

In Hooghly's Khanakul, around 60-65 villages are underwater and 80 relief camps have been opened there. Labour minister Becharam Manna also inspected the affected areas of Khanakul in a boat while Irrigation minister Soumen Mahapatra paid a visit to the affected parts of Udaynaraynpur in Howrah.

Mahapatra, however, blamed the Centre for the flood situation in some parts. He said that DVC has not been reducing the amount of water released from its dams. The Centre has been creating a difficult situation in Bengal only for the sake of politics, Mahapatra added.

It may be mentioned here that DVC has released 45,000 cusec water from Maithon and Panchet while around 1 lakh cusecs of water were released on Tuesday from Durgapur barrage. Till Monday, the DVC was releasing around 80,000 to 1 lakh cusecs of water and Durgapur around 1.55 lakh cusecs. The amounts of water released by these barrages, however, went down on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has predicted a moderate to heavy rainfall rain in some parts of South Bengal, including North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East and West Midnapore in the next two days. Coastal districts will witness heavy rainfall on Thursday due to a low pressure that has formed over the north Bay-of-Bengal. There may be heavy showers in North Bengal and also in parts of Nadia and Birbhum. The city recorded its highest temperature at 33.1 degree Celsius on Tuesday and lowest temperature at 25.7 degree Celsius.