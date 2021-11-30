As Covid cases ebb, fairs set to be back in New Town

kolkata: With the number of Covid cases showing a downward trend, New Town has proposed to organise a host of fairs in the next two months.



Saras Mela will be held at NKDA Mela ground between December 23 and January 3, 2022.

Rabindra Tirtha will hold Kolkata Pous Utsav between December 23 and December 26.

Ten-day long New Town Boi Mela will be held from January 7 to January 16.

Sabala Mela will be held at the New Town Mela ground from January 10 to January 25, 2022. Swapno Bhor will host Pithe Puli Utsav on January 16, 2022.

The fairs could not be held in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The artisans had to pass through a very tough time due to the pandemic as the fairs are the main areas where they can sell their products. With life limping back to normalcy, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has allowed the fairs to be organised keeping in mind the artisans.

People visit the fairs and buy different items from costume jewelry to home decorations made by the Patachitra artists.

Senior officials of various state government department organising the fairs hoped that people will visit the fairs after maintaining Covid protocols.

Meanwhile, Hasta Shilpa Mela is going on near Eco park gate number 1.