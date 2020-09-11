As cases surge, new containment zones added in Hills

Darjeeling: With Covid-19 cases steadily increasing in the Darjeeling Municipality area, the district administration has declared a new containment zone. Ward number 15 in the heart of Darjeeling town is one of the worst affected areas with multiple positive cases and death of two persons with Covid-19 like symptoms.



An order issued by the District Magistrate, Darjeeling, (No: 214/C dated 10.09.2020) declared the new containment zone with Golden Heights Apartment, located on Gandhi Road as the epicenter. The zone extends till Sinclairs in the east; Turnbull School in the west; Bethany school in the north and Swiss Hotel extending upto Government Circuit house in the south. All commercial activities in this area (except emergency services and essential commodities) are to remain closed for seven days from 9 am on September 11th . All hotels are to remain closed in the containment zone.

Incidentally hotels and home-stays have opened up in the Hills since September 8. The containment zone area is located in the commercial part of the town. In the past, another part of ward 15 was declared a containment zone for 7 days after persons working in two private banks had tested positive.

Incidentally an elderly person had died from Covid-19 like symptoms in Golden Heights. The next day his grandson also fell sick and was rushed to Siliguri where he passed away. Both had not been tested but had Covid-19 like symptoms. Later out 8 primary contacts including family members tested, 6 were reported positive. They have opted for private treatment in Siliguri, stated a source.

As per figures released by the district administration on Thursday evening, a total of 85 fresh cases were recorded from the Darjeeling district. Out of the 85 cases 26 are from the Siliguri Municipal Corporation area; 6 from Darjeeling municipality area; 3 from Kharibari; 2 from Kurseong municipality area; 6 from Sukna; 11 from Matigara, 17 from Naxalbari; 6 from Phansidewa; 2 Pulbazar (Bijanbari) and 6 from Sukhiapokhri. 37 cases are from SMC including Jalpaiguri portion.

"76 patients have been discharged including home isolation patients," stated S Ponnambalam, District Magistrate, Darjeeling.