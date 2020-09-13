As 77,061 candidates appear for NEET today, state govt works out logistics

Kolkata: The state government has taken elaborate arrangements to ensure that medical aspirants appearing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on Sunday do not face any difficulties while going to the examination centres.



The state Transport department has arranged an adequate number of government buses for the medical aspirants. Around 1,580 state-owned buses would ferry the candidates from one place to another. According to sources in the Transport department, bus services would be available similar to that of the weekdays. Around 1,200 buses under the West Bengal State Transport Corporation (WBSTC) would ply on the city's streets on the day of examination. Around 300 SBSTC buses would also operate in the city and adjoining areas. North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) would operate 80 buses on Sunday. Apart from the state-owned buses, around 3000-4000 private buses would be run in the city and adjoining areas.

The state government has also urged taxi and auto-rickshaw operators' unions to ply the vehicles normally so that NEET candidates do not face any problem.

The state Transport department has also published helpline numbers for NEET examinees — 18003455192/8902017191. Candidates can also seek information through WhatsApp on the second number.

Around 77,061 candidates will appear for NEET from Bengal on Sunday. There are a total of 189 centres falling under nine zones across the state. Around 66 centres are there in Kolkata zones, consisting of North Kolkata, South Kolkata, Central Kolkata and some parts of South 24-Parganas. Around 123 centres are there in the rest of the state. Last year, there were 112 exam centres in Bengal. Around 15,97,433 medical aspirants will appear for the NEET across the country on Sunday.

After being prodded by the state government, the Metro Railway authorities will also ply 74 trains in both Up and Down lines from 10 am to 7 pm. No e-passes will be required for the candidates to avail the train services. The candidates will have to produce admit cards at the Metro stations. One guardian will be allowed to travel with a candidate. Paper tickets will be issued for the examinees.