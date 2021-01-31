Arup Roy to send legal notice to Arjun Singh for false claims

Kolkata: Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and the state Cooperation minister Arup Roy will send a legal notice to BJP MP Arjun Singh for 'labelling false' allegation against him of instigating an incident of firing at Belur in Howrah.



A scuffle broke out between two groups at Liluah, which comes under the jurisdiction of Belur police station, in Howrah, on January 23. Allegation of firing in broad daylight had cropped up. Police had also taken necessary steps in this regard and ensured that the law and order situation in the area does not deteriorate. A few days ago, BJP staged an agitation protesting against the incident at Central Howrah and Singh had attended the same. While addressing the gathering, Singh had said the firing occurred at Liluah after being directed by Roy. He further said that Roy was approaching them to join the BJP, but the latter would not be taken in the party.

Protesting against such remarks against him, Roy said: "The way they deliver speech in public gathering shows their culture. He (Singh) made baseless allegations and a legal notice will be sent to him. This once again proves that they create a misconception among people by spreading false information."