Arup Roy admitted at a pvt hospital

Kolkata: State Cooperation minister and senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Arup Roy was admitted to a private hospital in the city on Sunday morning after he complained of chest pain.

According to hospital sources, an angioplasty was carried out on the patient later in the day. His condition is however stated to be stable. Roy who is an MLA from Howrah Madhya started feeling uneasy early Sunday morning. The minister was rushed to the hospital following the incident. After clinical tests, the doctors found blockage in blood vessels.

He is under observation as the doctors have prescribed him total rest, a senior official of the hospital said. Several medical tests were also performed on the patient. It was learnt that Roy had felt respiratory distress as well when he was taken to the hospital. He had a previous history of hypertension and diabetes, hospital sources said.

A team of doctors was formed by the hospital for the treatment of the minister.

The doctors are waiting for the results of various tests which were performed on him. Covid test was also done on him.