Artistes demand Suvendu's apology for remark against Indranil Sen

Kolkata: Artistes and musicians demanded that Suvendu Adhikari should either publish the names of the artistes who had given cut money to Indranil Sen or tender unconditional



apology for his irresponsible statement.

The artistes and musicians gathered at Rabindra Sadan campus to protest against the statement made by Adhikari that Indranil Sen, minister of state for Information and Cultural Affairs, takes cut money from the artistes for arranging programmes for them.

Haimanti Shukla, veteran vocalist, said the artistes have to work very hard to establish themselves. Rabindrasangeet exponent Indrani Sen said such a statement by Adhikari is uncalled for. "He has insulted the entire community attached to the cultural world,"

he added.

Vocalist Shibaji Chattopadhyay condemned the statement made by Adhikari. The artistes said since Mamata Banerjee came to power, the honorarium given by the state government has been directly credited to the bank account of the artistes who take part in different government sponsored programmes including Sangeet Mela. So, the question of giving cut money does not arise.

"Indranil Sen is a senior artiste and has gone out of his way to help the artistes when required. Such a statement against him is uncalled for," they said.