Arrested vlogger sent to police custody again

Kolkata: Roddur Roy, the vlogger who was arrested for abusing Chief Minister, had been remanded to police custody again in connection with another case.

The arrested vlogger, was produced at the Bankshall court on Tuesday after completion of his police remand in connection with the case registered at the Hare Street police station on charges of abusing Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee, during a Facebook Live session.

On Tuesday, the vlogger, Roy, was seen standing inside the courtroom silently.

Though Roy was produced at the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) in connection with the case of Hare Street police station, while hearing it was found that there was another old case which was being heard by the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM). The case was registered at the Burtolla police station around a year ago for using abusive words on social media. After hearing Roy at the CMM court, magistrate remanded him to judicial custody. But in the case of Burtolla police station Roy was sent to police remand till June 20.