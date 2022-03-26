Arrested unit in-charge of shooting team on Sevok bridge sent to judicial custody

Darjeeling: Chaitali Banerjee, Unit in-charge of Movie Craft, who had been arrested on Thursday in connection with an explosion on the heritage Sevok Coronation Bridge while shooting a web series was produced at the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Kalimpong, on Friday. She has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody.



Incidentally, while shooting for Kala, a Hindi web series in the Hills of Darjeeling on Thursday, the production house had orchestrated an explosion using an old truck, on the strategically important Sevok bridge. No permission had been issued by the police for this. The incident had led to widespread protests from the local populace as well as green groups. Police started an investigation and arrested Banerjee on Thursday.

She has been charged under Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant;) 435 (committing mischief by fire or any explosive substance) IPC Read With Sections 3(2,) 4(1) of PDPP (Damage to Public Property) ACT. She was sent to 14 days of Judicial Custody with the next date of production on April 7. The OC of the Sevok Police Outpost has also been closed. "The shooting used fire but did not inform us. How could they do this on such a vulnerable and fragile bridge," stated Dewan Lepcha, Divisional Fire Officer, Darjeeling and Kalimpong divisions.

The Coronation bridge connects the districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Dooars to Assam on NH31 and was built to commemorate the coronation of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth in 1937 and was commissioned in 1941. The bridge is fragile with damaged pillars and cracks appearing after the 2011 earthquake. Vehicles weighing more than 10 tonnes are not allowed on this bridge.