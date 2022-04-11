Arrest warrant issued against insurance firm manager

balurghat: District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission issued an arrest warrant against the sector manager of Sahara Insurance Company's Balurghat sector office for not paying the amount of a policyholder after its maturity.

Initially, the sector manager Jay Dutta Gupta was granted interim bail on the basis of his promise to pay the amount of the said policy holder.

On Friday, on the basis of the petition which was filed by the policyholder at District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission for getting the amount from the said company's Balurghat sector office, the arrest warrant was issued by the Commission against the sector manager. The policy holder Chandana Das lodged a written complaint.