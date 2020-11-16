Arrest warrant against Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata: An arrest warrant has been issued against the state BJP president Dilip Ghosh by the Burdwan Court on Friday for allegedly making derogatory comments about police.



On November 4, last year Ghosh attended a meeting of BJP at Raina in East Burdwan where he made a derogatory comment about police administration. Ghosh had reportedly said police pays money to the ruling party and for that all the officials from the rank of OC to Superintendent of Police (SP) extort money. He claimed that even police personnel had to pay for their promotions.

Later, a police personnel lodged a complaint against Ghosh for allegedly maligning the police administration's image. In February, police submitted a charge sheet accusing Ghosh and also appealed for issuance of an arrest warrant. On Friday, the court granted the appeal and issued the arrest warrant against Ghosh. However, the BJP state president said he was unaware of such a warrant issued against him.