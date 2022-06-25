Arrest Suvendu Adhikari for blackmailing Sudipto Sen: TMC leader

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress has demanded arrest of Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition, after Sudipto Sen, the prime accused in Saradha money laundering case alleged on Friday that he had given money to the former on several occasions who used to blackmail him on a regular basis.



Sen made a prisoner's petition before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate on June 18 where he stated that he had paid Adhikari many times. He paid a draft worth Rs 50 lakh. Sen further alleged that he had paid Rs 90 lakh and Rs 40 lakh to Contai Cooperative Bank. He also alleged that he had paid cash to Rakhal Dey, a close aide of Adhikari. Sen had filed a similar petition to the CMM some months ago.

On Friday, on his way to the courtroom, Sen told newsmen that he had been blackmailed by Adhikari. He took money from him on several occasions and told him that he would settle the cases that are lying with SEBI.

Kunal Ghosh, the TMC state secretary, demanded that under such a situation, Adhikari should be arrested by the CBI immediately. Tapas Roy, the veteran Trinamool leader, demanded that Sen and Adhikari should sit face-to-face and be interrogated by the CBI.

Ghosh said the CBI had filed an FIR against Adhikari after the video that showed him taking money in the Narada case was shown on a large screen in the BJP office. He alleged that to save his back Adhikari met Amit Shah and later joined the BJP.

"He has joined the BJP to avoid arrest," Ghosh said and added: "The CBI that has taken extra effort to send notices to Trinamool leaders are looking the other way when it comes to Suvendu Adhikari. How is it possible that the CBI cannot find the FIR that had his name as an accused," he remarked.

Ghosh added that "It is not a matter of ideology. Adhikari's sole purpose of joining the saffron party is to avoid arrest. He is thoroughly corrupt and knows very well that whatever Sen has alleged is true." Sen had also said earlier that he had met Adhikari before he left West Bengal, Ghosh maintained.

Ghosh further added: "Why is Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar who always speaks about honesty not taking any action against Adhikari. Is it just because he is a BJP leader or for something else," he questioned.