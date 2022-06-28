Arrest Nupur Sharma; show that same rule applies for all: TMC

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has demanded immediate arrest of Nupur Sharma who was suspended by the BJP for her remarks against Prophet Mohammad.



Sharma had made derogatory remarks against the Prophet during a television show.

Trinamool's reaction came after journalist Mohammed Zubair, one of the founders of AltNews was held by the Delhi Police on Monday on charges of hurting religious sentiments and promoting enmity.

Tagging the news published on an English website, Trinamool Congress tweeted: "It is much easier to cry foul when someone not from your own party is allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Arrest @NupurSharmaBJP, and show the country that the same rules apply to all. The rule of law is not for you to tamper with @BJP for India!"

There had been large-scale protests both in India and abroad, and as a face-saving measure, the BJP suspended Sharma and removed another spokesperson Sajjan Jindal.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray quoting sections from the IPC had earlier said Sharma should be arrested immediately and the law permits them to do that without any arrest warrant.

An FIR had been lodged against Sharma at Narkeldanga police station. But she did not turn up.

Trinamool leaders had criticised the double standard of the saffron party on several occasions. Trinamool leaders had said: "BJP is eager to take action against the leaders of other parties on some pretext or the other, but remains silent when it comes to its own party leaders."

Trinamool Congress demanded that BJP should arrest her to send a message to the nation that the law is the same for all and no one can get away with their crimes by owing allegiance to the saffron party.