Arpita Ghosh made TMC's state general secretary

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress on Friday appointed former party MP Arpita Ghosh as its state general secretary, two days after the Rajya Sabha chairman accepted her resignation from the Upper House.



TMC state unit president Subrata Bakshi made the announcement in a letter to Ghosh.

On Thursday, she had asserted that the decision to resign as Rajya Sabha MP was taken after deliberating with the party's top leadership, and it was not forced upon her.

The theatre activist-turned-politician, who was earlier a Lok Sabha member, said there are differences between being an MP of the Upper House of Parliament and that of the Lower House.

Ghosh had resigned from Rajya Sabha on September 15. Later she wrote to party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee expressing her willingness to work for TMC.

Senior party leaders feel with the appointment of Ghosh, the state unit will have two general secretaries, the other one being Kunal Ghosh. They said the party has not yet decided who will be sent to the Rajya Sabha in the seat that has fallen vacant.

"When I was elected to

the Rajya Sabha, the COVID-19 pandemic started and I didn't get much of a chance to deliver as an MP. I think I would concentrate more on organisational affairs now, and devote more time to my passion — theatre — if I stay here (West Bengal)," Ghosh had said.

Her resignation had been accepted by Chairman of the Upper House and Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday.