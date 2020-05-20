Arpita Ghosh distributes 100 PPE kits to journalists

BALURGHAT: Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Arpita Ghosh distributed 100 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to the journalists in two separate programmes on Monday afternoon in Balurghat.



While distributing the PPE kits, Ghosh said, "We need to stand by the journalists who are trying to leave no stone unturned to deliver us news in the hard times. Media is the fourth pillar of democracy and our small effort is nothing but to show respect to these noble professionals."

While Ghosh handed over the PPEs to the President of Dakshin Dinajpur District Press Club Anup Ratan Mohanta, General Secretary Shankar Kumar Roy and the other journalists who were present there, she mentioned that if required, she will be distributing more PPEs to the journalist in future.

"Recently three Covid-19 affected people were detected in South Dinajpur. We should be alerted by community infection. The journalists are working without fearing Corona threat and might get infected if going to the containment zone without protection for news coverage. I request them to wear the PPE kits to avoid infection," she added.