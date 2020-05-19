Arpita Ghosh conducts meeting to tackle Corona situation

BALURGHAT: Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Arpita Ghosh held a high-level meeting on Monday with high ranked administrative and health officials at Balurghat district administrative building to formulate a strategy to combat the further spread of infection in the community. With the three positive cases in Kushmandi block, South Dinajpur is now under orange zone.



While speaking to Millennium Post, Arpita Ghosh said: "The meeting was conducted to chalk out a strategic plan to fight with coronavirus after three Covid-19 positive cases found so far. I have requested the officials to open a separate block-wise control office for all eight blocks so that the migrant people who are coming from other states can get medical assistance from the administration. The officials were being requested to deliver coronavirus related update to media-persons to avoid any confusion. The administration should also arrange separate vehicles for an individual block to board the migrant people to admit them in quarantine centres."

She further said, "I have requested the health officials to conduct more swab tests regularly and to increase facility quarantine centre in order to control the heavy rush of migrant people."

All 14 direct and 24 indirect contacts of the three positive cases have been quarantined as well as their swabs collected for testing. CMOH Dr Sukumar Dey said two different containment zones were identified surrounding the houses of the positive cases.